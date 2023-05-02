Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $85,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

PK stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

