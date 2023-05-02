Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $87,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

