Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $84,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after acquiring an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,261,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

