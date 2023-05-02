Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 16,715 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 377,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 145,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 982,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

