Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period.

Shares of PMX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

