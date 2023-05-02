Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.