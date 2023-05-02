Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,603 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

