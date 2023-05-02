IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.3 %

IDEX stock opened at $206.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

