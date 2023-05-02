IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

