IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

