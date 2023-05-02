IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.