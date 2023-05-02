Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inseego Price Performance

INSG stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Separately, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 76.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading

