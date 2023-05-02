Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $322.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.33.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3 %

PODD stock opened at $318.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.03 and a 200 day moving average of $294.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,314.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $328.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

