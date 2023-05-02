Insulet (PODD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $318.87 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $328.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.28. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,314.50 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $105,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

