International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,543 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of International Money Express worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in International Money Express by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About International Money Express

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.