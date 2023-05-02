International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $27.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 584.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 66.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.