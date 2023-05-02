Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $87,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $105,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $114,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.