Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $125.80 and a 12 month high of $191.46.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 14.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

