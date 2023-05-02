IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

