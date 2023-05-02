IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $220.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.35.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,111,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

