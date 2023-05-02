iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

