Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $6,063,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

