Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.91-4.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

IRM stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $97,752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

