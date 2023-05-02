iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $80,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

