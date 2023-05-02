iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWS opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

