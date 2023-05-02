J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $189.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.48.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

