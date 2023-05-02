Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

