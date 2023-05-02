Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,923,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 646,720 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

