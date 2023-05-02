Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,281.48. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.