JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,075,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of JDHIF opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.
JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.
