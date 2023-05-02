Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 99,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

