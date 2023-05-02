Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Hold

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

