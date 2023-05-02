Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $169,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
