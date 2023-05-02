Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $169,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.