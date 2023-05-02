JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 1,729,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,238.4 days.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. JFE has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Get JFE alerts:

About JFE

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.