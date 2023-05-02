JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 1,729,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,238.4 days.
JFE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. JFE has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.48.
