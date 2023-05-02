JMP Securities Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Market Perform

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.2 %

WD stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

