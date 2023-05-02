Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kambi Group Price Performance
Kambi Group stock opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a 12 month low of C$14.73 and a 12 month high of C$22.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.55.
Kambi Group Company Profile
