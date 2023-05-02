Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Kambi Group stock opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a 12 month low of C$14.73 and a 12 month high of C$22.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.55.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

