Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of KSANF opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

