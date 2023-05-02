Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of KSANF opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

About Kansai Paint

(Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.