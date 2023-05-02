KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. KBR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $10,835,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

