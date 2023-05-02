Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Kennametal updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

