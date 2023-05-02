Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.9 days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Kerry Properties stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

