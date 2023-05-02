KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Integer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer



Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

