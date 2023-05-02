KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $68,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.8 %

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KEY opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

