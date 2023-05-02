Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Klabin Trading Up 6.3 %

Klabin stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

