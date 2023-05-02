Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Komatsu Stock Performance
KMTUY stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
Featured Articles
