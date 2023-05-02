Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Komatsu Stock Performance

KMTUY stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

