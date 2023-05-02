Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) versus Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Critical Comparison

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 31.95 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 51.53

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus target price of $72.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

