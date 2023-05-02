Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Koss

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

