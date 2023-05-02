KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 8,388,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.