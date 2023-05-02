Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,823.0 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Shares of KYKOF opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $23.85.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
