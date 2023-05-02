Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,823.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of KYKOF opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

