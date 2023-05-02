Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY23 guidance at $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.14-$5.21 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $115.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

