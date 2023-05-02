Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
