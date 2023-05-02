Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.